Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.18%. The business had revenue of $346.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 million.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Up 4.4 %

MBIN stock opened at $45.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $48.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.97.

Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 5.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merchants Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 21,157 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $671,734.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,838,134.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Merchants Bancorp news, CEO Michael R. Dury bought 14,000 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.26 per share, for a total transaction of $255,640.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,760. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 21,157 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $671,734.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,838,134.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merchants Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 1,150.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities; offers customized loan products for need-based skilled nursing facilities, independent living, assisted living, and memory care; and tax credit equity syndicator.

