Merchants Trust to Issue Dividend of GBX 7.10 (LON:MRCH)

Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Merchants Trust Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of LON:MRCH opened at GBX 543 ($6.90) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 541.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 531.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Merchants Trust has a one year low of GBX 476 ($6.05) and a one year high of GBX 606 ($7.70). The company has a market cap of £798.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,178.46 and a beta of 0.91.
About Merchants Trust
