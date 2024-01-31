Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $121.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $308.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.14 and a 52-week high of $121.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.46.
Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 171.11%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,191 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merck & Co., Inc.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $87,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $96,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.
About Merck & Co., Inc.
Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.
See Also
