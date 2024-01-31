Merit Financial Group LLC Buys 154 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,216 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA traded up $4.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $450.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,931,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,583. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $422.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $406.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $340.21 and a 1-year high of $462.00.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on Mastercard from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $463.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MA

Insider Activity

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,123.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.20, for a total value of $48,590,139.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,172,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,914,253,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 394,446 shares of company stock valued at $153,542,033 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.