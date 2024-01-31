Merit Financial Group LLC Buys 202,632 Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report) by 61.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 531,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,632 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $10,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,850,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,452,000 after purchasing an additional 372,744 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth $3,022,000. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,533,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,857,000 after purchasing an additional 121,043 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth $1,846,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 69,270 shares during the period.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

BTT traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.43. 63,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,942. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.36. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 1 year low of $18.90 and a 1 year high of $22.50.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0464 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%.

In other Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust news, Portfolio Manager Christian Romaglino sold 1,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total transaction of $32,081.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

