Merit Financial Group LLC Buys 380 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $5,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 61.8% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPEM traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.34. 919,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,754,383. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.70 and a 200-day moving average of $34.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.