Merit Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,091 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 12,807.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 26,485,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,449,000 after purchasing an additional 26,280,764 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,939,000 after purchasing an additional 15,624,628 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,185,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,342,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,323 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 98,370.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,673,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,225.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,568,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,188 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on PM. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.39.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.31. 1,634,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,614,462. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The company has a market capitalization of $141.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.85.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 100.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

