Merit Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,059 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $7,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,241,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170,172 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 8,117,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,389,000 after purchasing an additional 289,172 shares during the period. Wright Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 7,268,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320,339 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,032,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,618 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 110.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 5,436,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849,764 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BKLN stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,889,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,703,376. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.33 and a 12 month high of $21.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.03.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

