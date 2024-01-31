Merit Financial Group LLC Has $22.44 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 0.7% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $22,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,368,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,350 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 296.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,887,663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868,131 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $319,548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ stock traded down $5.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $420.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,974,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,251,449. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $285.19 and a 1-year high of $429.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $404.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $381.63.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

