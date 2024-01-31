Merit Financial Group LLC Has $6.37 Million Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Merit Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,146 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $6,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 535.3% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $93.84. The company had a trading volume of 877,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,769. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.67 and its 200-day moving average is $90.85. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $85.28 and a 52 week high of $96.78.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.2757 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

