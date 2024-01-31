Merit Financial Group LLC Has $87.45 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,358,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,634 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 2.9% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Merit Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $87,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IEFA traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $70.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,674,445 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.88. The firm has a market cap of $103.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

