Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases 16,510 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 635,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,510 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.0% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Merit Financial Group LLC owned about 0.17% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $31,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 56,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 18,816 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 73,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Upper Left Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.26. 2,657,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,867,673. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $44.75 and a one year high of $57.82. The stock has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

