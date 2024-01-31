Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases 99,472 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 323,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,472 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Merit Financial Group LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $15,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 172.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 457.9% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS EFV traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.82. 1,679,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.38 and a 200-day moving average of $49.89.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.