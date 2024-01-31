Merit Financial Group LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Merit Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,870 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $20,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:QUAL remained flat at $152.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,571,516 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

