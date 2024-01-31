Merit Financial Group LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Merit Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 25.2% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 43,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,004,000 after buying an additional 8,717 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 6,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.2% in the third quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 30.5% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 343,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,414,000 after purchasing an additional 10,058 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of IJR traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,489,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,940,726. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $110.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.72 and its 200 day moving average is $99.20. The firm has a market cap of $74.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
