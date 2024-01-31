Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 1,760 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Merit Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $9,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1,850.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 5,975.0% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the second quarter worth $52,000.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:OMFL remained flat at $50.92 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,952 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

