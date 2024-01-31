Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 1,919 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Merit Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $14,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOOV. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,477.8% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 642,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,507,000 after purchasing an additional 632,555 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 731,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,481,000 after purchasing an additional 55,820 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 301.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 65,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,668,000 after buying an additional 48,859 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 327,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,090,000 after buying an additional 42,149 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,970,000 after buying an additional 37,789 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.95. 36,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.63 and a fifty-two week high of $170.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.72.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

