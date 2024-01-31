Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 7,596 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Merit Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 18.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 7,596 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $10,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of META. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in Meta Platforms by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $2.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $397.84. The stock had a trading volume of 8,393,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,927,082. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.06 and a 12 month high of $406.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $353.54 and its 200 day moving average is $323.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $402.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.35.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $1,777,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,796,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.76, for a total transaction of $7,769,271.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,796,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 875,686 shares of company stock valued at $300,859,630 over the last 90 days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

