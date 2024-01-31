Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock Position Increased by KLCM Advisors Inc.

KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,416 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.2% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total transaction of $191,579.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,667,822.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.76, for a total transaction of $7,769,271.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total value of $191,579.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,667,822.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 875,686 shares of company stock worth $300,859,630. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $402.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.35.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock traded down $6.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $393.63. The stock had a trading volume of 7,273,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,893,282. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $353.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $147.06 and a one year high of $406.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.22.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

