Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires 190,574 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 1,092.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 208,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,574 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 51.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 48.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 55.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAGS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.40 to $13.80 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Shares of PAGS opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $13.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.83.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $825.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.10 million. Analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

