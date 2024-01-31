Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 6,278 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 6.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.9% in the third quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $5,404,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,275,076.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,892 shares of company stock valued at $5,435,042. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JCI. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. HSBC lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.73.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $54.49 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.22. The company has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.24.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

