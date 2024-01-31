Metis Global Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Trading Up 0.9 %

WM opened at $187.11 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $187.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.13.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Waste Management from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.29.

Get Our Latest Report on Waste Management

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $461,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,080,935.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,060,988.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,833 shares of company stock valued at $9,750,104. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.