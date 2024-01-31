MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY cut its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in MetLife were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MET has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on MetLife from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.62.

MetLife Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MET opened at $70.81 on Wednesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $73.28. The stock has a market cap of $52.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.76.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 76.47%.

MetLife Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

