MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Harfst & Associates Inc.

Harfst & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. MetLife makes up 0.7% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MET traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.67. 1,182,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,645,118. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.76. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $73.28. The firm has a market cap of $52.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.05.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on MET. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.62.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

