Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.50

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.50 and last traded at $9.49, with a volume of 353599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Trading Up 1.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $116.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.70 and its 200 day moving average is $8.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.01 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 17.31%. Equities analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 254.7% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 114.6% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

