Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 26,451 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 524,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,451 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $30,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 234.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 9,035 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 45.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 85.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at about $687,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 8.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Shares of EQR stock opened at $59.30 on Wednesday. Equity Residential has a one year low of $52.57 and a one year high of $69.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.93 and its 200 day moving average is $60.75. The company has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.22%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EQR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $59.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.11.

Insider Activity at Equity Residential

In other Equity Residential news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $1,454,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,346.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equity Residential Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

See Also

