Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,976 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $29,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trium Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 5,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 10,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 169,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,165,000 after buying an additional 6,619 shares in the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RSG. UBS Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.67.

NYSE:RSG opened at $172.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $54.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.17 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.33.

Republic Services announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

