Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $27.67 Million Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 239,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,263 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $27,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 6.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.5% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 17,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.8% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.0% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.56.

Global Payments Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $135.94 on Wednesday. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.05 and a 52 week high of $138.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.66 and its 200-day moving average is $120.15. The company has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.20. Global Payments had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,016,537.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,711,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.