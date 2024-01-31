Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $28.31 Million Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,041 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Hershey worth $28,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 139.3% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Hershey by 1,525.5% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 39,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,835,000 after buying an additional 36,963 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its position in Hershey by 21.4% in the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 152,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,592,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,782,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Hershey by 396.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 173,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,599,000 after buying an additional 138,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total value of $273,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,701,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total value of $273,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,701,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,624.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,565 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,795 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $197.38 on Wednesday. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $178.82 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.66. The company has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

HSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hershey from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hershey

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.