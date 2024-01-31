Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $32.07 Million Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 560,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,056 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Xcel Energy worth $32,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 218,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,488,000 after purchasing an additional 98,399 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $470,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $509,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 196.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 144,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,258,000 after purchasing an additional 95,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $59.76 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.73 and a twelve month high of $71.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.98. The company has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 12.47%. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 64.80%.

XEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

