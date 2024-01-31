Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 2,829 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,392 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Lululemon Athletica worth $30,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LULU. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $529.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $503.61.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total transaction of $7,617,456.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at $4,897,925.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total transaction of $7,617,456.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at $4,897,925.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $776,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,190,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,658 shares of company stock worth $21,183,956. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $481.40 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $481.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $421.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.38. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $286.58 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

