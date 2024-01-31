Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The company had revenue of $561.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Modine Manufacturing updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MOD traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, reaching $65.89. The company had a trading volume of 510,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,647. Modine Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $69.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MOD. DA Davidson increased their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com lowered Modine Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 6,400 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $339,456.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,742 shares in the company, valued at $5,926,795.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $3,017,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,587 shares in the company, valued at $10,791,580.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $339,456.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 111,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,926,795.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,456,856 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Modine Manufacturing

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOD. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 154.1% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 966.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 161.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

Further Reading

