Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,689 shares during the quarter. Mohawk Industries comprises about 0.5% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $7,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 4.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the first quarter worth $1,043,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 23.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 98.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MHK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $118.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mohawk Industries

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $517,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at $842,387.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $2,158,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $517,495.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,387.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,779 shares of company stock worth $2,699,406 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

NYSE MHK traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.12. The company had a trading volume of 57,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.73. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.02 and a 1-year high of $130.63. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.44 and a 200-day moving average of $94.58.

Mohawk Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.