Monero One Day Trading Volume Hits $88.20 Million (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. During the last seven days, Monero has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Monero coin can now be bought for about $165.60 or 0.00385683 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a total market cap of $3.05 billion and $88.20 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,937.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.96 or 0.00158276 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.71 or 0.00548974 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00009267 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00057822 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.56 or 0.00162003 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000516 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Monero Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,391,614 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.