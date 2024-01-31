Motco Boosts Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Motco grew its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,578 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $5,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2,331.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,650,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,662 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 99,268.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,804,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,349 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,192 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 41.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,340,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,083 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 26,257.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,900,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded up $1.06 on Wednesday, reaching $79.50. The company had a trading volume of 550,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,485,335. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.23. The firm has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.50. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.73%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.46.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

