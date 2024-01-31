Motco Buys 3,501 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Motco grew its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,409 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566,978 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 409.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,011,105 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $331,039,000 after buying an additional 2,419,686 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.2 %

QCOM stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.74. 3,184,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,072,312. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.97. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $157.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.23.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,198 shares of company stock valued at $3,077,790. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

