Motco Cuts Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Motco decreased its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,027 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $6,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 13.7% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 28,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 126,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 159,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,791,000 after acquiring an additional 87,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

AZN traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $67.36. 988,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,494,267. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $61.73 and a one year high of $76.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.86. The company has a market cap of $208.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AZN. HSBC began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

