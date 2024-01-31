Motco Grows Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Motco increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $4,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in British American Tobacco by 170.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BTI traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.97. The stock had a trading volume of 925,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,494,590. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $38.90.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BTI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

