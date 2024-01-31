Motco Has $10.05 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Motco cut its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,018 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,214 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $10,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at about $776,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 900.4% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 18,297 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 16,468 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 17.1% during the third quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 7,531 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 193,358 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $17,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,928 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.75.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.07. 741,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,207,615. The company has a market cap of $109.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $72.92 and a one year high of $97.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.19.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.68%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

