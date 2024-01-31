Motco Has $10.67 Million Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Motco lowered its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,496 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 3,861 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for 0.7% of Motco’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Motco’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $10,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,827 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $751,276,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 12.4% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,380,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,116,000 after purchasing an additional 482,857 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 27.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,343,304 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $854,248,000 after purchasing an additional 715,850 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,097,464 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $535,923,000 after purchasing an additional 96,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW traded down $12.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $333.40. The company had a trading volume of 722,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,053,396. The firm has a market cap of $105.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.53, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $305.26 and a 200-day moving average of $263.33. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.11 and a 12 month high of $350.60.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.31, for a total transaction of $131,539.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,185 shares in the company, valued at $8,531,067.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.31, for a total value of $131,539.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,531,067.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total transaction of $2,673,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,352 shares in the company, valued at $10,017,374.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 419,426 shares of company stock worth $114,654,689 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.10.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

