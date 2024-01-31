Motco Has $4.82 Million Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Motco lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 136,787.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,951 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,943 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 325.0% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 68 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 169.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 196.3% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

NOC traded up $5.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $448.85. 191,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,557. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $468.46 and its 200 day moving average is $455.78. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $414.56 and a 52 week high of $496.89.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.47. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.49%.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,096,798. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $541.00 to $473.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective (down from $515.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $560.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $555.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.00.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

