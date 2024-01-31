Motco Has $5.30 Million Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Motco grew its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Unilever were worth $5,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 987.0% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UL traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.11. The stock had a trading volume of 512,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,972,584. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.32. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $55.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

