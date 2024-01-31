Motco Has $5.75 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Motco raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 35,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 51,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,553,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,267,360. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.94. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $79.78. The stock has a market cap of $122.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.85.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

