Motco Has $6.15 Million Stock Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Motco grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 648,917 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,485 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $6,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 21,632 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 402.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,106 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 27,337 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 7,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 586,802 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 20,492 shares during the last quarter. 7.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vodafone Group Public Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.66. 2,473,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,643,708. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $12.52.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.4815 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 10.3%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VOD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Vodafone Group Public from $13.70 to $14.45 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th.

Vodafone Group Public Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

