Motco Has $7.66 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Motco grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $7,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. German American Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 988 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 938 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $4.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $391.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,116,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,389,275. The firm has a market cap of $127.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.36 and a twelve month high of $393.91.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,355.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,984 shares of company stock worth $6,042,731. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $409.93.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

