Motco Has $8.15 Million Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Motco reduced its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,198 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $8,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 936.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total transaction of $31,546,183.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 689,930,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,665,304,997.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 96,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total value of $14,238,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 489,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,275,744.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total value of $31,546,183.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 689,930,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,665,304,997.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,311,682 shares of company stock worth $374,537,767. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.75. The stock had a trading volume of 734,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,966,479. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.61. The firm has a market cap of $187.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.52. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $165.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.29.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

