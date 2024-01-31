Motco Has $8.63 Million Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Motco cut its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,578 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $8,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after buying an additional 10,252,257 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Salesforce by 1,151.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,117,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,503,547,000 after buying an additional 6,548,396 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,065,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,227 shares during the period. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $401,215,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $82,310,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,410,805 shares of company stock valued at $367,309,445 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of CRM traded down $4.96 on Wednesday, reaching $282.77. 904,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,316,190. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $259.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.65 and a 12 month high of $289.29.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

