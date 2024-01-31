Motco Has $9.90 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Motco raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $9,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 307.7% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 53 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

TMO traded down $19.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $547.68. 981,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,005,348. The company’s 50-day moving average is $523.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $513.51. The company has a market cap of $211.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.60 and a 12-month high of $597.54.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total transaction of $4,544,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,607,231.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $475.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $610.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $595.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.