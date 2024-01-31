Motco Increases Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Motco increased its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $4,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 8.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,957,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,156 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the second quarter valued at $22,498,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 4.4% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 65,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 121.1% in the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 642,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,321,000 after acquiring an additional 351,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 6.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 18,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BTI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

British American Tobacco Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BTI stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.97. The stock had a trading volume of 925,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,494,590. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $38.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.31.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

