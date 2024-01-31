Motco Lowers Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Motco decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.5% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.0% in the third quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.9 %

GLD stock traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.24. 1,959,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,641,101. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.19 and a 1-year high of $193.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.34.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

